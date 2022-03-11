During his historic visit to Bahrain last month, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with top students and young entrepreneurs.

According to Yediot Aharonot, Bennett held an open discussion on the future of cooperation between the two countries, and during the meeting Basha'am al-Ta'aten, an information systems manager who participated in the event, said that he is getting married in another week. Bennett was very excited to hear the news, wished al-Ta'aten "mazal tov," and gave him a tip for a good marriage - patience and respect.

The wedding, however, was delayed somewhat when the bride contracted COVID-19. Instead, the couple married this week.

Bennett sent a package of chocolates and golden flowers to the young couple, along with a card signed by him personally and inscribed with, "To the new couple, I wish you mazal tov on the occasion of your wedding, and love, happiness, and health together for your entire lives. Warm blessings, Naftali Bennett."

The bride and groom were very moved by the gesture. The groom, who later wrote a thank-you note to Bennett, wrote, "Thank you very much, we liked this. My wife is so happy. I shared the photo of the bouquet, and the entire family really appreciates the gesture."