Hundreds of Gerrer hasidim in Ashdod on Sunday evening celebrated the wedding of a young man whose father, Rabbi Chanoch Slod, was killed in the Meron disaster last year.

In order to bring cheer to the bereaved family, popular hasidic singers and producers attended the event, among them Shimmy Sklar, members of the Malchus band, Moshe Weintraub, and others.

Rabbis and public figures also attended the ceremony, and the son of the Gerrer Rebbe, Rabbi Shlomo Tzvi Alter, who lives in Ashdod, officiated at the wedding.

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism), who is an uncle of the groom, was honored with the first two blessings.

On Thursday, a sheva brachot (week after the wedding) celebration is scheduled to be held in a hall in Jerusalem, and senior Israeli businesspeople, along with rabbis, MKs, and public figures, are expected to attend.