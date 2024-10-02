Shahar Goldman, 30, from Lod, has been identified as one of the seven people who were murdered in the shooting attack in Jaffa on Tuesday evening.

Goldman is survived by her husband, whom she married a little over a year ago, sisters, and parents.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo eulogized Goldman and said that "she is an international Latin dancer - and an amazing woman."

Revivo added, "This is not how we wanted to close the year. She was murdered in cold blood in a brutal attack by vile and damned terrorists."

"The welfare teams of the municipality of Lod are helping and supporting the family from the moment they received the sad news, and we will stand by their side in everything they need. We will update on the date of her funeral which will take place upon the arrival of her sister, Merav, from abroad. May her memory be a blessing!" said the mayor.

A preliminary investigation of the attack found that the two terrorists, residents of Hebron, got off the light rail, pulled out pistols or rifles, and opened fire on civilians.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated several people who were wounded in the attack to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Wolfson Hospital in Holon.