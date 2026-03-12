The UN Security Council on Wednesday called on Iran to halt its attacks on Gulf states, passing a resolution that did not mention US or Israeli strikes on Iran, AFP reported.

The resolution was adopted by 13 votes, with China and Russia abstaining.

The text “demands the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan."

It also “condemns any actions or threats by the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at closing, obstructing, or otherwise interfering with international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran has repeatedly struck Gulf states in retaliation for US and Israeli attacks in which Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was eliminated, and that continue to target Iranian sites.

The Islamic Republic has also fired on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea route for the global fuel trade, in an effort to pressure the global economy.

China and Russia, both permanent members of the Security Council with veto power, abstained from the vote. They objected to the resolution because it did not acknowledge US and Israeli actions against Iran.

Iranian ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said the adoption of the resolution represented a “blatant misuse of the Security Council mandate in pursuit of the political agendas" of the United States and Israel.

“Let me make it clear, this resolution is a manifest injustice against my country, the main victim of a clear act of aggression," he said.