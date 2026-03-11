At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) technology exhibition in Barcelona, companies from around the world unveiled the latest developments in artificial intelligence and connected devices.

Among the innovations drawing attention was a new pair of AI-powered smart glasses designed to provide real-time translation and digital assistance.

During a visit by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News to the expo, developers presented the lightweight glasses, which weigh about 40 grams and integrate directly with an AI language model.

The device includes a camera capable of reading lip movements to improve translation accuracy in noisy environments and supports voice and visual translation in up to 87 languages. The technology is part of a broader wave of AI-based solutions showcased at the conference, ranging from in-vehicle app platforms and child-safe communication systems to humanoid service robots designed to assist visitors in public spaces.