A commuter train in Catalonia crashed on Tuesday after a retaining wall collapsed onto the tracks, killing at least one person and injuring 37 others, according to Spanish regional authorities quoted by the Associated Press. The incident occurred near the town of Gelida, roughly 35 minutes from Barcelona.

The crash came just two days after a separate, far deadlier train collision in southern Spain that killed at least 42 people and injured dozens more. Emergency workers were still searching for additional victims from Sunday’s disaster as Spain entered three days of mourning, according to AP.

Catalonia’s emergency services said five of the 37 people affected in Tuesday’s crash were seriously injured, while six others were in less serious condition. 20 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Regional firefighters reported that most of the wounded had been riding in the first carriage.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez responded to the Barcelona-area crash, writing on social media, “All my affection and solidarity with the victims and their families."

Railway operator ADIF said the retaining wall likely collapsed due to heavy rainfall that struck northeastern Spain this week. Train service along the line was suspended.

Sunday’s deadly collision occurred when the tail end of a train carrying 289 passengers from Malaga to Madrid derailed and struck an incoming train traveling from Madrid to Huelva. Authorities were still recovering bodies on Tuesday.

Health officials said 39 people remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, while 83 others had been treated and released.