Sirens sounded Tuesday morning in a number of areas in the Jerusalem area, Samaria, central Israel, the Judean lowlands, and the Shephela, due to suspicion of a hostile aircraft infiltration.

Shortly afterwards, however the IDF gave the "all-clear" signal, indicating that the alert had been a false alarm.

"Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in several areas in Israel, it has been determined to be a false identification," the IDF stated.

At around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Hezbollah terror group launched five missiles from Lebanon towards northern Israel. Some of the missiles were intercepted.

At 6:13 a.m., 15 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel.

The missile sirens followed earlier sirens warning of hostile aircraft infiltration, which sounded at 4:43 a.m. in the area of the Western Galilee. The Israeli Air Force intercepted two UAVs that crossed into Israeli territory from the direction of Lebanon, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for launching the drones that crossed into Israeli territory early Tuesday morning, triggering sirens in the Upper Galilee region.