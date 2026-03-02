Since the beginning of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’, the Israeli Air Force and the Israeli Navy have been operating together to intercept dozens of UAVs launched toward the State of Israel.

The Israeli Air Force intercepted several UAVs launched from Iran over southern and northern Israel, as well as additional UAVs before they crossed into Israeli territory.

At the same time, the Israeli Navy intercepted a UAV before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The public is requested to continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and the directives being issued.