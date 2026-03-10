ארה"ב משמידה משגרי טילים באיראן CENTCOM

The United States military released footage today (Tuesday) of airstrikes carried out by the U.S. Air Force against missile launchers in Iran.

The footage shows the launchers hidden in various locations shortly before being hit and destroyed by missiles.

In the video, some of the launchers are camouflaged on trucks inside a tunnel, while others are hidden under a bridge or in wooded areas. After the targets were identified, precise airstrikes were carried out.

On the official U.S. military social media page, the post accompanying the footage stated: "The Iranian regime can try to hide their missile launchers, but U.S. forces won’t stop looking. When we find them, we’re taking them out."