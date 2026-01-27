Hundreds of Border Police officers are participating in Operation Capital Defender, which began on Monday in Kafr Aqab in northern Jerusalem. The central goals of the operation are to bolster governance along the seamline, enforce illegal construction near the security wall, and strengthen security in the area.

The forces, including Border Police officers, IDF soldiers, Jerusalem municipal employees, and special units, opened the operation by blocking off the area and demolishing illegal structures and infrastructure.

Jerusalem District Commander Avshalom Peled noted that the operation is part of the ongoing struggle to strengthen sovereignty and governance in the Jerusalem envelope and the villages adjacent to the security wall.

Jerusalem Envelope Border Police Commander Eiran Levi stressed the determination to remove illegal infrastructure in the area, which presents a security threat to area residents and security forces.