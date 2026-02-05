As part of the preparations for receiving the CH-53K "Pereh" helicopters, the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has signed a deal to upgrade the IDF's "Yas'ur" helicopters.

The deal, signed with Elbit Systems, will integrate advanced Israeli technologies, including command and control, avionics, and electronic warfare systems, and the advanced anti-missile DIRCM system, on the 12 new helicopters expected to replace the IDF's aging "Yas'ur" helicopters.

The deal, led by the Deputy Director of the DPD for Air and Sea Procurement, is valued at approximately $130 million (over NIS 400 million).

The CH-53K helicopters were purchased through a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) agreement signed several years ago between the IMOD and the US government. The helicopters are manufactured by Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky and are currently in the assembly process at the main production facility in Connecticut.

Upon completion of assembly, the helicopters are expected to move to a dedicated installation and production line established for adapting the American-configuration helicopters to Israeli systems tailored to the operational requirements defined by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The integration of Israeli systems is expected to enhance the cockpit environment, enable flight in challenging conditions, and support the identification of safe landing zones and obstacles.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "This deal marks a major milestone in strengthening the IDF and securing the Israeli Air Force’s operational edge for years ahead. Integrating cutting-edge Israeli systems into the world’s most advanced heavy-lift helicopter ensures these platforms are fully adapted to Israel’s unique combat requirements. We remain committed to advancing domestic ‘blue-and-white’ defense production and incorporating Israeli industries into strategic programs, ensuring production independence, supply continuity, and operational superiority for our forces."

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram added, "The CH-53K helicopters are a key part of the multi-year procurement program the Ministry is pursuing alongside the IDF for fighter squadrons, helicopters, tankers, and various armaments that will define the IDF's force structure for the coming decade and beyond. Integrating Israeli technologies into the world's most advanced heavy-lift helicopter demonstrates the technological edge of Israel's defense industries and the significant potential of incorporating Israeli systems into cutting-edge aircraft platforms."

Elbit Systems President and CEO, Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis commented: "We are honored to take part in the flagship project to upgrade the helicopter fleet and to support the complex needs of the Air Force, through Elbit’s most advanced systems, which will be integrated into the new CH-53K helicopters. These systems, representing the forefront of Elbit’s proven technology, are tailored to the Air Force’s requirements and provide an optimal advanced technological envelope for mission execution and for ensuring pilot safety."