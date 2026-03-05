The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), through the IMOD Mission to the United States, has signed the first phase of a deal to acquire JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle) platforms as part of its comprehensive support for the IDF across all operational scenarios.

The acquisition includes dozens of armored tactical mobility vehicles designated for maneuvering ground forces.

Valued at approximately $26M (over NIS 80M), the deal also includes a full maintenance and sustainment package.

The agreement is the latest in a series of recent procurement contracts under the strategy led by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IMOD Director General Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram to address all of the IDF’s immediate and long-term operational requirements.