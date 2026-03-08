זירת נפילה במרכז תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

Magen David Adom (MDA0 teams are providing initial medical treatment to a man who was seriously injured in Tel Aviv following the latest missile barrage from Iran.

At the same time, medical teams are treating two additional injured people in Petah Tikva, one of whom is in moderate condition and the other in mild condition.

One seriously injured person was taken to the emergency department at Ichilov Medical Center from the scene of the strike in Tel Aviv. He is suffering from a neck injury and is currently being treated in the trauma room.

Fire and Rescue reported that one of the scenes was apparently a building collapse as a result of the strike, which is believed to be from a cluster-type missile. MDA forces are operating at the scenes and continuing to search and treat the injured.

Senior MDA medic Yehezkel Goldreich, one of the first to arrive at the scene, said: "I was in a park near the crash site when suddenly alarms sounded, and shortly afterwards a loud explosion was heard. I noticed a lot of smoke rising from the impact area, and I rushed to scan the area. There, I found terrified people lying on the grass, and a man about 40 years old who suffered a serious injury from shrapnel. I gave him initial medical treatment on the spot, and later, together with other MDA teams that arrived at the scene, we evacuated him to the hospital, where his condition is described as serious."

The police said that forces are currently working to isolate the impact sites.

The IDF stated: "Home Front Command search and rescue forces, together with emergency teams, are currently operating at the impact sites in central Israel. The circumstances of the impact are under review."