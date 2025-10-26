The Mossad revealed for the first time on Sunday the identity of the Iranian official who was behind the attempted attacks in 2024-2025 on Jewish and Israeli targets in Australia, Greece, and Germany.

According to the information provided, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officer Sardar Amar, a senior commander of an 11,000-strong unit under Quds Force leader Esmail Qaani, managed an international terror network aimed at targeting Israelis and Jews worldwide.

The Mossad notes that under Amar's command, a covert mechanism was set up to advance attacks through the use of criminal elements, enlisting foreigners, and covert communications to maintain plausible deniability and prevent the attacks from being tied to the Iranian regime.

The foiled attacks led to a wave of arrests in Western countries and exposed the operational mechanisms of Iranian terror.

Since the events of October 7th, Iran has expanded its efforts to carry out attacks against Israelis and Jews.

Thanks to cooperation between Mossad and intelligence and security agencies worldwide, dozens of terror attempts were foiled, and unprecedented diplomatic measures were taken against Iran - including the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador from Australia and a formal reprimand of the Iranian ambassador in Germany.