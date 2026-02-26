A series of criminal incidents that were recently prevented in the "Chesed Olam" farm area in Binyamin highlight the role of agricultural farms in preventing crime and securing the region.

The farm, located near the Rantis crossing and along Route 446, reports two recent incidents.

One night, the youth living and working at the farm identified a suspicious motorcycle approaching the farm area. They approached the motorcycle using an ATV provided to the farm by the Settlement Division.

When the rider saw the blocked gate at the entrance, he abandoned the motorcycle and fled. Later, it was revealed that the motorcycle, a new T-Max 500, had been stolen that evening from a worker at the Rehovot Municipality and was returned to its owner.

In another incident, a suspicious vehicle with eight Arabs was spotted near the entrance to the farm. The youth detained them and called the IDF and police. It was later revealed that they were involved in a drug deal they intended to carry out in the area.

The "Chesed Olam" farm, owned by Uriya Teiri, is part of a series of farms along Route 446, opposite Shoham, Modi'in, and central Israel. According to sources at the site, the farms in the area regularly thwart attempts of robbery, car theft, and drug deals, and serve as a security buffer for the region.

Teiri said, "We are here to protect the land and security. Our presence in the area prevents thefts and drives criminals away. Time and again, we see how the mere presence here changes the reality. In addition to the agricultural and security work, the farms control the area and provide a response to the rampant crime."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, said, "The farms are a strategic asset for the State of Israel. They protect state lands, strengthen settlement, and serve as a civilian security belt that also protects residents in the center of the country. These recent incidents are further proof that settlement is not just a Zionist value but a central component of security and the fight against crime. I would like to thank the Settlement Division and the Minister for Settlement, Orit Strock, for their partnership and support in strengthening the farms, which enables this important work on the ground."