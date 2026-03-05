Anti-Israel media personality Tucker Carlson sparked controversy after claiming that Israel’s war is allegedly driven by a goal of destroying the Al-Aqsa Mosque and building the Third Temple in its place.

In an episode of the "Tucker Carlson Show," he asked, "How did all these guys wind up wearing patches suggesting the point of this war was the destruction of one of the holiest places in Islam and the rebuilding of a temple that is totally anathema to Christianity?"

He answered, "This has been going on a long time in public through, in part, the efforts of a group called Chabad, C-H-A-B-A-D."

Chabad, he said, "is a branch of hasidic Judaism. It's an organization that was overseen for many years by a guy called Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, who was famously in Brooklyn, considered the Messiah by some of his followers, who was a friend of presidents or certainly someone presidents visited. He was a very powerful man in the Orthodox and the hasidic community."

He accused, "Chabad has been pushing in a pretty subtle way, unless you look carefully, for the reconstruction of the Third Temple."