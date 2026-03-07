זירת נפילת הרסיס בלוד עיריית לוד

Five people suffered shock Saturday evening after an Iranian missile was launched toward central Israel.

Part of a missile from the barrage from Iran penetrated a house in Lod, but miraculously no Israelis were injured.

In a significant barrage toward Kiryat Shmona and northern Israel, dozens of missiles were launched at the city, and a lightly injured person was reported in Kfar Yuval.

תיעוד הירי מעל שמי ירושלים צילום: ערוץ 7

Credit: Eliran Baruch

Sirens sounded Saturday evening in central Israel following the launch of a missile with a cluster warhead from Iran toward Israel. The missile was successfully intercepted. Security forces received reports of interception debris.

Kan News reported Saturday evening that Iran has lost about 70% of its launch capabilities during Operation “Roaring Lion."

So far, Israel and the US have completely destroyed about 150 missile launchers in Iran. Another 150 launchers were struck from the air, buried underground in subterranean facilities, and temporarily put out of use.

According to estimates, on the eve of the campaign Iran possessed about 420 launchers, and now only around 100 active launchers remain.