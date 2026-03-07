תיעוד הירי מעל שמי ירושלים צילום: ערוץ 7

Credit: Eliran Baruch

Sirens sounded Saturday evening in central Israel following the launch of a missile with a cluster warhead from Iran toward Israel. The missile was successfully intercepted. Security forces received reports of interception debris.

Kan News reported Saturday evening that Iran has lost about 70% of its launch capabilities during Operation “Roaring Lion."

So far, Israel and the US have completely destroyed about 150 missile launchers in Iran. Another 150 launchers were struck from the air, buried underground in subterranean facilities, and temporarily put out of use.

According to estimates, on the eve of the campaign Iran possessed about 420 launchers, and now only around 100 active launchers remain.