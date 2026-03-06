White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Friday that the United States is well on its way toward controlling Iranian airspace, telling reporters that Washington expects the achievable US objectives to be completed in four to six weeks.

Leavitt added that "there are a number of people who we are looking to lead Iran."

Leavitt also said President Donald Trump would be meeting with defense contractors at the White House, along with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“The purpose is to discuss the president’s aggressive and fierce support for rapidly increasing the ability of US manufacturers to produce American-made weapons," she said, stressing, “We have more than enough ammunition and weapon stockpiles to achieve the objectives of Operation Epic Fury and beyond."

Speaking later on Fox News, Leavitt clarified Trump’s post in which he wrote, "There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender!"

"What President Trump means when he says 'unconditional surrender' is when he, as Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. Military and the leader of the free world - determines that Iran can no longer pose a threat to the United States," Leavitt explained.

