Hundreds accompanied the three Biton siblings-Avigail, Yaakov, and Sarah, may God avenge their blood- to their final resting place this evening (Monday). They were killed by an Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh.

Their grieving father, Yitzhak Biton, eulogized them in tears: “Our father Abraham sacrificed one son, I sacrificed three. I sacrificed my son Yaakov, my daughter Avigail, and my daughter Sarah. The Holy One, blessed be He, wanted to take these holy souls. We were at home when there was a tremendous blast. The ceiling collapsed, and I shielded the youngest daughter."

During the funeral procession, their grandmother, Lillian, eulogized them through tears: “These were pure children who only knew how to do good. They grew up in a home of goodness, joy, love for Israel, and only doing good for others."

She also spoke about her daughter, the children’s mother: “They have a special mother. Their mother is stronger than anyone. She has great strength and deep faith. She taught them at home, not in institutions. A home education-she feared that the outside world would spoil them."

In her remarks, she addressed the public: “The people of Israel must strengthen themselves-this is the time. We must be together and believe that the Torah will save us and cling to the Holy One, blessed be He. That is what will save us, not shelters. The mother told them, ‘Do not go to the shelter, stay with me,’ because she has faith."

During the funeral procession, the grandmother cried out: “Creator of the world, these holy children have come to You; send redemption, enough, Creator of the world!"