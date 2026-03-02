Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon (Monday) visited the site of the incident in Beit Shemesh, where a missile strike resulted in the deaths of nine people.

"Unfortunately, the guidelines did not save everyone, as there were people outside protected areas," Netanyahu began, sending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. He also promised that the government would assist in the reconstruction of the homes that were damaged.

He later addressed the campaign in Iran. "We launched this operation to remove the attempt to renew existential threats against us. We also launched it to create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to free themselves from the regime's oppression. The day they will be able to do so is approaching, and we are bringing it closer," Netanyahu said.

He added, "The regime in Iran calls for the death of Israel and America. They threaten all the peoples of the region. They fired missiles at many countries in the region yesterday. They also fired at Europe. If this tyrannical regime gets nuclear weapons, they will threaten all of humanity."

This afternoon, it was cleared for publication that the siblings Yaakov Biton (16), Avigail (15), and Sarah (13) were killed yesterday by the Iranian missile strike in Beit Shemesh. They left behind parents and another sister who were not in the shelter at the time of the attack. Their funeral will take place at Mount of Olives in Jerusalem later today. Along with them, the following people were also killed in the disaster: Sarah Elimelech, her daughter Ronit, Oren Katz, Gabriel Revach, and Yosef and Bruria Cohen.