A short while ago, approximately 50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets guided by precise IDF intelligence struck Ali Khamenei’s underground bunker in Tehran.

The underground military bunker, which was located beneath the regime's leadership compound in the center of Tehran, was intended to be used by the Supreme Leader of the Iranian regime as a secure emergency command center.

Khamenei was eliminated at the start of Operation Roaring Lion, before he could use the bunker, but the compound continued to be used by senior Iranian regime officials.

The underground compound was created by the regime as a base for advancing military activities and its extremist ideologies against the State of Israel and the Western world. It spanned multiple streets in the heart of Tehran, and contained numerous entrances and meeting rooms for senior members of the Iranian terrorist regime.

According to the IDF, the Tehran bunker was struck following a lengthy process of intelligence collection and research conducted by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

"The bunker was one of the Iranian leadership’s most important military command centers," the IDF stressed. "Targeting the bunker further degrades the regime’s command and control capabilities."