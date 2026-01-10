An Iranian hacker group published a list of 600 people with alleged ties to the Mossad.

According to the report, all Mossad agents maintain contact with a person known as “Mehrdad Rahimi," who is said to serve as the Mossad’s representative in Iran and who is allegedly involved in “sowing of chaos and terror."

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused the Mossad of interfering in the protests in Iran. “These protests, which stemmed from genuine grievances, are being manipulated by Iran’s rivals from outside. The Mossad does not hide this," he said in an interview broadcast overnight on TRT.

“They are using these grievances to pit the Iranian people against the Iranian regime. I do not see the outcome that Israel is hoping for. The Iranian people must not suffer or be attacked in any way. The current issues need to be addressed as quickly as possible through negotiations, especially with the US and the West.

“In other words, Israel’s support through the protests must be prevented. We are prepared to act on this matter by using any means [necessary]," he warned.