The IDF reported on Wednesday evening that the Houthi missile intercepted in the morning carried a cluster warhead.

According to the IDF, a field examination concluded that the Houthi terrorist regime used a cluster surface-to-surface missile.

In its statement, the IDF urged the public to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command and to be responsible and vigilant in the presence of unexploded remnants and unidentified objects, to distance from the area, and to immediately report to the Israel Police.

As a result of a launch earlier in the day, sirens sounded throughout central Israel. Multiple explosions were heard following the sirens.

Airspace at Ben Gurion Airport was temporarily closed, forcing a Delta flight from New York to circle until the airspace was reopened.

Several hours later, the Houthis launched a second missile, setting of sirens in areas south of Jerusalem, including the Gush Etzion, Dead Sea, and Hebron areas.

That missile was intercepted as well.