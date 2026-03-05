US President Donald Trump commented on Thursday on Operation Epic Fury against Iran, stating that US strikes significantly damaged Iranian missile capabilities and warning Tehran against threatening the United States or its allies.

Speaking about the operation, Trump described the speed and effectiveness of US targeting against Iranian launch sites.

“As soon as they set off a missile, within four minutes the launcher gets hit," he said, adding that the strikes eliminated a large portion of Iran’s offensive launch infrastructure.

“Missiles are gone, launchers are gone - about 60% and 64% respectively."

Despite the damage inflicted during the operation, Trump said Iranian leadership remains confrontational.

“They are tough and they want to fight," he stated, though he also indicated that Iranian officials have begun reaching out about negotiations.

“They are calling and saying, ‘How do we make a deal?’ I say, ‘You are being a little bit late.’ We want to fight now more than they do."

Trump said the US action was necessary to prevent an imminent threat. “We really had no choice. They were going to hit us if we didn’t hit them because they are crazy."

He added that the operation would ultimately strengthen stability across the region and global markets.

“In the long term, the actions we are taking will dramatically increase the stability of the region, oil prices, the stock market, and everything else."

Trump also issued a broader warning regarding the future leadership of Iran and stated, “We urge Iranian diplomats around the world to request asylum and to help us shape a new and better Iran. The United States will make sure that whoever leads Iran next, Iran will not threaten America, Israel, or anybody."