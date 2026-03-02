Founder and President of United Hatzalah, Eli Beer, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, after the tragic missile falling in Beit Shemesh, that claimed the lives of 9 Israelis and resulted in the injury of many more.

Eli Beer said that “Yesterday marked a tragic day for Israel as the nation continues to face one of the most severe conflicts in its history. The threat comes from Iran, a vicious regime, whose leadership has openly expressed intentions to harm and destroy Israel."

“Nearly 10,000 volunteers from United Hatzalah are on the front lines, ready to respond to emergencies at a moment’s notice. Their presence was immediate when a missile struck yesterday in Beit Shemesh, hitting an outdated bomb shelter. The massive impact caused significant casualties, and many were injured or killed," he added.

“One of the victims," he said sadly, “was Ronit Elimelech, an amazing 45-year-old single mother and dedicated United Hatzalah volunteer. She had three young children. Her journey with United Hatzalah began two years ago when her 11-year-old autistic son expressed his wish for her to volunteer after seeing the organization’s ambucycles. Every time he saw an ambucycle, he said, ‘Mommy, you should volunteer.’ Ronit proudly joined, and her son’s joy was evident when I gave her the volunteer certificate and medical equipment. It was the happiest day of her son Itamar’s life."

“Tragically, Ronit and her mother were unable to reach the shelter in time when the missile struck. Her children survived, but Ronit and her mother were killed in the attack. The scene was described as devastating, with personal belongings and medical supplies destroyed," he told.

“United Hatzalah volunteers are ready to go to every emergency. We continue to operate tirelessly, responding to an average of 2,000 emergencies per day. Amid the current escalation, calls have surged, many involving individuals experiencing severe trauma. The organization’s psycho-trauma unit and K-9 teams, specially trained to assist children, are actively deployed alongside EMTs, doctors, and paramedics, even in high-risk areas under missile fire," Beer continued. “Volunteers search buildings for survivors and provide urgent medical and emotional support to those affected."

“I am immensely proud of our team at United Hatzalah during these critical times," said Eli Beer. “We hope to bring some comfort and support to the children and families whose lives have been shattered by this tragedy."