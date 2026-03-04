The new guidelines
The new guidelinesIDF Spokesperson

In accordance with the situational assessment conducted by the Home Front Command, it has been decided that beginning Thursday, 05 March 2026, at 12:00, the defensive guidelines will be updated.

As part of the changes, all areas of the country will transition from an essential activity level to a limited activity level.

The key changes:

* Educational activities: Educational activities are prohibited (except for activities specified under the outlined exceptions).

* Gatherings: Gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted, provided that a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

* Workplaces: Workplaces may operate only in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

The policy will take effect on Thursday, 05 March 2026, at 12:00 and will remain in effect until Saturday, 07 March 2026, at 20:00.