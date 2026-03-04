In accordance with the situational assessment conducted by the Home Front Command, it has been decided that beginning Thursday, 05 March 2026, at 12:00, the defensive guidelines will be updated.

As part of the changes, all areas of the country will transition from an essential activity level to a limited activity level.

The key changes:

* Educational activities: Educational activities are prohibited (except for activities specified under the outlined exceptions).

* Gatherings: Gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted, provided that a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

* Workplaces: Workplaces may operate only in locations from which a standard protected space can be reached within the required protection time.

The policy will take effect on Thursday, 05 March 2026, at 12:00 and will remain in effect until Saturday, 07 March 2026, at 20:00.