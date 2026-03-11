Commander of the Home Front Command Brigadier General Shay Kalper addressed the public on Wednesday evening as Israel entered the twelfth day of Operation Roaring Lion.

Kalper thanked Israeli civilians for what he described as their steadfastness and resilience during the conflict, noting that the country experienced a challenging night with several sirens.

He added that Israelis, particularly residents of the north, have endured "a challenging and complex two and a half years."

Kalper said the Home Front Command is deployed nationwide and operating in cooperation with emergency organizations, including the Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom, and local authorities.

As part of that coordination, he said he traveled to northern Israel earlier in the day to meet with local leadership and residents.

"I met responsible, professional, and courageous leadership that demonstrates extraordinary resilience," he said, adding that he is aware of the challenges posed by the current security reality.

Addressing the issue of sirens and early warnings, Kalper explained that response times vary depending on the origin of a threat.

"When there is a threat from the third circle, such as Iran, there is more time to provide an early warning instruction before the siren is sounded," he said. "When the threat comes from Lebanon, the time available is shorter."

Kalper stressed that while the IDF possesses some of the most advanced defense systems in the world, they are "not hermetic," and civilians must continue to follow Home Front Command instructions and enter protected spaces when required.

He added that the IDF is "operating 24/7 to further degrade the Iranian regime and its military capabilities, both ballistic and nuclear."

Addressing the fighting in the north, Kalper acknowledged that with the renewal of combat on the northern front, "feelings of discomfort and uncertainty have resurfaced" among residents.

At the same time, he said the IDF is "beyond the border, defending the residents of the north and operating to directly and significantly weaken Hezbollah."

Kalper said the Home Front Command assesses defensive policy daily, with "the safety of Israel’s civilians" as the central consideration, alongside maintaining the functioning of the economy and the education system.

He concluded by wishing a speedy recovery to those injured and offering condolences to families who have lost loved ones.

"I would like to wish a full recovery to the wounded and express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost what is most precious to them," Kalper said, adding: "Citizens of Israel, your resilience and steadfastness are important to us in achieving victory."