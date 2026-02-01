מרדף ברחובות נצרת דוברות המשטרה

A 28-year-old motorcyclist from the Arab village of Manshiyet Zabda in the northern Jezreel Valley was arrested following a police pursuit in Nazareth, after he was suspected of riding an off-road motorcycle in a dangerous manner without a license plate, endangering other road users and ignoring police orders to stop.

The incident took place during a proactive enforcement operation by the Northern District’s motorcycle unit. After officers identified the suspected traffic violations and signaled the rider to pull over, he allegedly refused to comply and attempted to flee the scene.

Following a chase that lasted several minutes, police succeeded in stopping the rider. An inspection revealed that the motorcycle was not approved for road use and had not undergone a required safety inspection since 2021.

The suspect was detained for questioning and, upon completion of the investigation, was summoned to a summary trial. The motorcycle was seized and impounded for a period of 30 days.