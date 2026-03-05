The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday morning that two drones launched from Iranian territory struck the international airport in the Nakhchivan exclave.

Two people were injured in the attack, and infrastructure at the airport sustained damage.

This marks the first direct Iranian attack on its northern neighbor since the launch of Operation “Roaring Lion" last Saturday.

The strike targeted a civilian-military airport in the autonomous Nakhchivan exclave, located about 10 kilometers from the Iranian border.

In response, Baku summoned Iran’s ambassador for a formal reprimand, stressing that Azerbaijan reserves the right to respond.

If the Iranian strike was intentional, analysts say it was likely not coincidental. Azerbaijan is considered one of Israel’s closest security partners in the region.

For years, reports have indicated extensive security cooperation between the two countries, with Azerbaijan relying on Israeli-made military equipment.