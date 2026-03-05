Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke Wednesday night with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth about the ongoing war against the Iranian regime.

At the beginning of the conversation, the Defense Minister expressed his condolences over the deaths of six US soldiers who were killed in the campaign and noted that Israel is doing - and will continue to do - everything possible to help protect the safety of US troops in the region.

Minister Katz thanked US President Donald Trump for his strong support for Israel, stressing that the cooperation between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Iran is changing both regional and global history.

Katz also thanked Hegseth for his strong support for Israel and for the extensive assistance in defending Israeli civilians against the Iranian missile threat. He highlighted the close and unprecedented cooperation between the two militaries in achieving all the objectives of the war.

Thanking Katz for the condolences and praising the unprecedented cooperation between the two militaries as well as the capabilities of the Israel Defense Forces, Hegseth urged: "Keep going to the end - we are with you."

The two agreed to continue their close coordination and remain in continuous contact.