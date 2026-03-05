תיעוד: תקיפת מפקדה של היחידה האווירית בחיזבאללה צילום: דובר צה"ל

A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force completed a wave of intelligence-based strikes in Beirut against several command centers belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Among the command centers targeted was a command center used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s aerial unit.

"The command centers that were struck were intended to be used by Hezbollah to advance and carry out various terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians," the IDF emphasized.

"Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

"The IDF is operating with determination and force against Hezbollah as a result of the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to be caused to the residents of the State of Israel."