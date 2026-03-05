President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States is in a “very strong position now" in the war with Iran following a series of US and Israeli strikes targeting the country’s military capabilities.

Speaking from the White House and quoted by Fox News, Trump said the campaign has been highly successful.

“We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly," Trump said. “Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15."

Trump added that the US military operation has significantly degraded Iran’s missile arsenal.

“Their missiles are being wiped out rapidly. Their launchers are being wiped out," he said.

The President also said Iran had posed a threat to both the United States and Israel for decades.

“That was a tremendous threat to us for many years," he said. “For 47 years they have been killing our people and killing people from all over the world."

“We’re in a very strong position now," Trump added. “It’s a great display of military strength."

Earlier on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that “Operation Epic Fury has been a resounding success."

She said American forces have struck “more than 2,000 targets," destroying “hundreds and hundreds of ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones." Citing the Department of War, Leavitt said the US expects “to have complete and total dominance over Iranian airspace in the coming hours."