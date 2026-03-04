An Israeli Air Force F-35I Adir fighter jet shot down an Iranian Yak-130 over Tehran skies this morning (Wednesday), IDF confirmed.

The incident is historic: it marks the first time an F-35 has downed a manned fighter aircraft. Previously, the stealth jet’s combat record was limited to intercepting drones and cruise missiles.

The F-35I “Adir" is Israel’s customized version of the fifth-generation F-35 Lightning II, developed by the American company Lockheed Martin. Adapted to Israeli requirements, it features advanced communications, electronic warfare, and intelligence systems.

The aircraft is built for deep-strike missions in hostile territory, capable of operating in heavily defended areas while neutralizing enemy air defenses. It also performs intelligence gathering, aerial command and control, and real-time information-sharing with other aircraft.

The Israeli Air Force has previously achieved several operational milestones with the Adir: in 2018, it conducted its first operational strike, and in 2021, it recorded its first kill by intercepting two Iranian drones. Defense officials note that the jet’s stealth, advanced sensors, and powerful engine allow it to penetrate enemy airspace and engage targets from long distances-a capability demonstrated in today’s operation over Tehran.

The Yak-130, originally designed in Russia as an advanced trainer, is used by Iran for light-attack and combat-support roles. While it is not intended to challenge fifth-generation fighters, the aircraft can carry air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions and is mainly employed for pilot training, close air support, and familiarization with modern avionics.