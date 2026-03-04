Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that Israel will act against any leader appointed by Iran who continues to advance hostile activities against Israel, describing the policy as a core objective of Operation Roaring Lion.

In a statement to the press, Katz warned that any figure installed by what he called the Iranian “terror regime" to pursue plans to destroy Israel, threaten the United States and regional states, or oppress the Iranian people would be considered a legitimate target. “It does not matter what his name is or where he tries to hide," he said, adding that the directive applies to anyone leading the regime’s policy, regardless of identity or location.

Katz said the prime minister and he have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to prepare and operate “by any means necessary" as part of a broader campaign against the Iranian regime. He also emphasized continued coordination with Washington, saying Israel would act “with full force, together with our American partners," to degrade the regime’s capabilities and help create conditions for change in Tehran.

Separately, the New York Times reported overnight that Mujtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ali Khamenei, is the leading candidate to succeed his father as Iran’s supreme leader. Opposition outlet Iran International claimed a decision has already been made, though the report has not been independently verified and no official announcement has been issued.

According to the report, three Iranian sources said the 88-member Assembly of Experts may move as early as Wednesday to declare Mujtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, though some clerics fear such a step would make him a target for Israel or the United States. Israel struck a building linked to the Assembly in Qom on Tuesday; Iran’s Fars news agency said the facility was empty.

Mujtaba Khamenei, 56, the second son of the slain leader, is widely viewed as a hardline conservative closely aligned with his father’s ideological camp.