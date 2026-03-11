The Spanish government announced the "permanent" withdrawal of its ambassador to Israel and the "termination" of the position of ambassador in a further show of Spain's displeasure of Israel's wars against Iran and the Hamas terrorist organization.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry stated that the charge d’affaires would manage the country's embassy in Tel Aviv for now.

The move follows Spain's initial decision to withdraw its ambassador from Israel in September, which occurred in response to the diplomatic tensions that stemmed from Spain's ban on ships carrying arms and munitions for Israel from using its ports.

US Senator Lindsey Graham condemned the move and stated: "I was just informed that the Spanish government has permanently recalled their ambassador to Israel. This is hard for me to absorb. Spain is a member of NATO, and the United States and Israel are in joint operations against the Iranian regime who openly calls for the destruction of the Jewish State, attacks against the West, and seeks to purify Islam in its own image. The religious Nazi regime in Iran is the problem, not the Jewish State. I hope Spain’s actions will not encourage the tyrannical, fanatical regime in Iran - that abuses its own people - to hang on. Time will tell."

Spain has condemned the US and Israeli strikes against the ayatollahs' regime in Iran.

In September, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez appeared to wish that his country possessed nuclear weapons to threaten Israel with when he stated that ‘Spain does not have nuclear weapons" to end Israel's strikes against Hamas following the October 7 massacre.

The Israeli government accused Sanchez of engaging of genocidal rhetoric. "Spanish PM Sanchez said yesterday that Spain can’t stop Israel’s battle against Hamas terrorists because ‘Spain does not have nuclear weapons.’ That’s a blatant genocidal threat on the world’s only Jewish State," the PMO stated.

"Apparently, the Spanish Inquisition, the expulsion of the Jews of Spain and the systematic mass murder of Jews in the Holocaust, is not enough for Sanchez. Incredible," it added.