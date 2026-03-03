Since Monday, the IDF struck more than 160 Hezbollah terror targets throughout southern Lebanon.

As part of the strikes, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorists and ‘Radwan Force’ terrorists, as well as Hezbollah military command centers used to advance numerous terror attacks toward the State of Israel.

Hezbollah had intended to use the targets that were struck to advance and carry out different terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

The IDF is operating determinedly against Hezbollah following the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime.