Israel carried out a ground operation in Iran on Monday night, using Mossad and special forces, Al Arabiya reported.

The report, which quoted "sources," did not offer additional details. Israel has not commented on or responded to the report.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF reported that an Israeli Air Force aircraft struck and thwarted a cell of operatives from the Iranian terrorist regime’s air defense array as they attempted to operate systems against the IDF.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to strike Iranian ballistic missile launchers and fire array sites that target Israeli Air Force aircraft," the IDF stressed. "The IDF will not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to target Israeli Air Force aircraft and will continue to strike against attempts to arm missile launchers."

Following the incident, the Israeli Air Force is continuing to strike live fire array sites, missile launchers, and ballistic missiles.