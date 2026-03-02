During the opening strike of Operation ‘Roaring Lion’ on Saturday morning, the IDF, with the guidance of precise intelligence, targeted and eliminated senior members of the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, the main intelligence body of the Iranian terror regime.

Among those eliminated in the strike was Sayed Yahya Hamidi, Deputy Minister of Intelligence for ‘Israel Affairs’ who, over the years led terrorist activities targeting Jews, Western actors, and regime opponents in Iran and abroad. In addition, Jalal Pour Hossein, Head of the Espionage Division at the Ministry of Intelligence, was also eliminated.

Sayed Yahya Hamidi IDF spokesperson

Together with them, additional senior terrorists were eliminated. These were Iranian regime officials who operated to advance attacks around the world and repress the Iranian people, including during the recent protests.

"During the war, IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip found several documents which revealed repeated attempts to establish a joint intelligence operations room of the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Lebanon, led by personnel from the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence," the IDF explained.

"The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence also serves as the central instrument of the Iranian terror regime for monitoring the activities of Iranian citizens. Members of the ministry provided intelligence that enabled the violent suppression of protests over the years.

"The elimination of the ministry’s senior leadership led to a significant blow to the regime’s ability to advance terrorist attacks and to target regime opponents within Iran."

In addition to eliminating its senior members, the Israeli Air Force struck the Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran a short while ago.

The IDF added: "The Ministry of Intelligence, as the main intelligence body of the Iranian terror regime, possesses the most advanced capabilities in Iran and reports directly to the Supreme Leader. The ministry has been under US sanctions for years due to its role in advancing Iranian terrorist operations and operating a global espionage network."