Mohsen Rezaee, former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), threatened the United States and Israel following the elimination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Speaking in an interview with Iran’s IRINN TV on Sunday, translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Rezaee said that the Americans have “cowardly caused the martyrdom of a monumental figure", calling the elimination of Khamenei the greatest mistake in America’s history.

Rezaee said that US President Donald Trump, whom he called “the fool," and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have dragged the American military into a slaughterhouse in the Persian Gulf.

He claimed the Americans fell into Iran’s trap and vowed that vengeance for Khamenei’s blood would not stop. Rezaee announced that no American vessel would be allowed through the Persian Gulf and declared that Iran is moving toward liberating it.

Finally, Razee threatened that Iran will bring calamity upon Trump and Netanyahu, and the whole world will witness it.