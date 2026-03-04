Rabbi Yitzhak Biton, father of Yaakov, Avigail and Sarah who were murdered in Beit Shemesh, recounted the moments of the tragedy in an interview with i24NEWS and called on the leadership to put an end to the hatred within the nation.

The father said that immediately after the missile struck, he ran to the scene to search for his children. “I went down there - the synagogue had completely disappeared, nothing was left. The shelter was also destroyed. From the amount of smoke and fire, I understood what had happened, which way the wind was blowing."

At the time of the impact, the parents and another daughter were at their home nearby the shelter, and the house was damaged in the strike. “The entire house almost collapsed and was shattered," he recounted. “By great miracles we are alive. Our daughter was slightly injured in the head, but thank G-d she is feeling well."

Rabbi Biton concluded with an appeal to the public and to the leadership: “I truly ask all of the people of Israel, and especially the true leadership - or the imagined leadership among us - to stop the destructive cycle of baseless hatred."