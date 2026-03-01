סא"ל ע', מפקד טייסת 107 צילום: דובר צה"ל

The commander of Squadron 107, spoke about the powerful emotions accompanying the long-range missions over Iran as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

Describing the significance of the strikes, the senior officer said that each sortie carries a clear purpose.

“On every sortie we fly eastward, every target strike in attack or target denial in defense, we know our mission is important and reduces the threat to you, the citizens of Israel," he declared. “We will continue to act to eliminate any threat, anywhere, whenever we are required."

In recent hours, aircraft from the Israeli Air Force have been operating with air superiority over the skies of Tehran, striking and destroying numerous strategic targets belonging to the Iranian regime.

Among the sites targeted were ballistic missile launchers, operational headquarters, air defense systems, and command centers used by the Iranian terror regime.

At the same time, Israel’s air defenses have successfully intercepted more than 50 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory since the beginning of the operation.

Security officials stressed that operations will continue as necessary to neutralize threats and safeguard the citizens of the State of Israel.