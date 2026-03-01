מפציצי B2 בדרך לתקיפת מתקני טילים בליסטיים באיראן CENTCOM

The US CENTCOM has begun reporting on its portion of the operation against Iran, named Operation Epic Fury.

Three American soldiers have been confirmed killed in action so far, and five more have sustained serious injuries. Several others were reportedly injured by shrapnel or concussion and are expected to return to duty.

Footage released by CENTCOM shows that the US strikes have targeted Iranian weapon systems and military facilities with munitions launched from sea, air, and land. These included the first-ever use of Scorpion kamikaze drones.

Along with the ground-based targets, American forces engaged and sunk an Iranian corvette in the Gulf of Oman. President Trump later announced on Truth Social that the USA had sunk nine Iranian ships and destroyed the IRGC naval headquarters.

Israeli journalist Barak Ravid tweeted that the attacks had also included the return of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to attack and destroy underground ballistic missile silos. The bombers made their mission on a non-stop flight from the USA without ever landing on foreign soil. CENCOM later confirmed this, stating, "Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve."

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee tweeted his condolences to the families of the fallen: "Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 3 US service members who have been killed & to those injured as part of Operation Epic Fury. May their memory be a blessing."