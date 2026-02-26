הרצוג בירך את אהבת השם גורדון דוברות בית הנשיא

President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday with Israeli Muay Thai fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon following his impressive victory over his Turkish opponent in the ring.

The conversation follows antisemitic remarks Gordon's opponent made to him ahead of the fight.

During the conversation, the President expressed his impressions of the young athlete's professional abilities and mental fortitude.

"I was very excited to see your abilities," Herzog stated. "You are an amazing fighter. Your performance as an athlete is very impressive, and at the same time, it also inspires national pride."

The President stressed that the victory inspires great pride among the Israeli public and wished Gordon success in the future and in other global competitions. "We are all proud of you."

Gordon thanked the President for his support and shared his feelings following the fight, which went from just a sporting event to one with national importance: "Most people don't know about this sport, and now everyone watched the fight, and I have been receiving a lot of messages from everyone. It's usually just me, my family, and my friends."

“With what the Turkish opponent said on social media, it suddenly became much more national, and everyone was with me," he told the president, adding that the public support made the victory “unbelievably sweet."