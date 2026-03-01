הפגיעה בעיר העתיקה בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

Police revealed on Sunday that with the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, the warhead of an Iranian missile was located in an open area in Jerusalem’s Old City, just a few hundred meters from the Western Wall and the Temple Mount.

Jerusalem District police officers and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene after an explosion was heard and smoke was identified. Extensive searches carried out in the area led to the discovery of the warhead, along with incendiary materials and explosive components that had scattered across the site.

The item was neutralized at the scene by police sappers and transferred for further examination at explosives laboratories.

Police emphasized that all holy sites in the Old City remain closed to worshippers and visitors in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines, and called on the public to refrain from approaching the area.

Commander of the David Subdistrict, Chief Superintendent Dvir Tamim, said, “Home Front Command guidelines save lives. Yesterday we received further proof that from the enemy’s perspective, all targets are legitimate. If that warhead had veered just a few hundred meters, it is very possible that extremely serious damage would have occurred, particularly if one of the holy sites had been struck while filled with worshippers and visitors. We will continue to act to enforce the Home Front Command’s instructions in order to protect and safeguard the security of civilians."