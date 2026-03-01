British forces are actively involved in defensive operations in the Middle East, targeting Iranian drones that threaten UK interests, Defence Secretary John Healey has told Sky News. Healey explained that Royal Air Force aircraft are intercepting drones and missiles directed at allied bases, helping reinforce regional stability.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the UK’s role after chairing a Cobra emergency meeting on Saturday, attended by ministers, military leaders, and intelligence officials. He emphasized that Britain had no involvement in recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran but highlighted the UK’s commitment to protecting its allies.

“When our UK planes fly from Qatar, they are protecting against any missiles or drones directed towards Qatar. When they fly from Cyprus, they are doing the same for Cyprus. But of course, when our planes are in the air and they see things, missiles or drones directed towards other countries, they’ll take them down. So when I talk about Britain playing a role in reinforcing regional stability as part of co-ordinated regional defensive operations, that’s what I mean," Starmer said.

Starmer also noted that two missiles were recently fired toward Cyprus, “we had two missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus. We don’t believe they were targeted at Cyprus, but nevertheless, it’s an example of how there is a very real and rising threat from a regime that is lashing out widely across the region, and that requires us to act."