Amid the historic Operation Roaring Lion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released an unprecedented video directly addressed to the citizens of Iran.

In his speech, delivered in Persian, Netanyahu called on the Iranian people to seize the blow dealt to the regime to break free from tyranny and gain their freedom.

He stated that in the coming days, Israel would strike thousands of regime targets, creating conditions for the Iranian people to liberate themselves from oppression. He emphasized that this is an opportunity that must not be missed.

According to Netanyahu, this is a “once-in-a-generation" moment, and he urged citizens not to remain idle, asserting that their moment is approaching.

He further called for mass demonstrations in the streets to “finish the job" and overthrow the regime, which he said has made their lives bitter, promising that their suffering and sacrifices will not be in vain.

He concluded by addressing all sectors of Iranian society, calling for unity to topple the regime and secure their future.