Ivanka Trump, the Jewish daughter of US President Donald Trump, was seen on Saturday walking with her two sons to a synagogue in Miami, Florida.

The footage was published in the US media hours after the start of the Israeli-US attack on Iran.

In the footage Trump is seen walking beside her children, with the two riding scooters on their way to the synagogue to hear the 'Zachor' reading. One of the boys is seen wearing a kippah.

Trump is married to American-Jewish businessman Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to her father in the White House. Over the weekend Kushner, as part of contacts with Iran, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.