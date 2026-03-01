US President Donald warned the Iranian regime that there would be devastating consequences if it carries out its threats to launch major attacks today.

In a post to his Truth Social platform this morning (Sunday), Trump wrote: "Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

President Trump spoke to CBS News on Saturday night after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was eliminated in US and Israeli strikes in Iran.

Commenting on who might replace Khamenei, Trump said that he has some candidates in mind.

"Yes, I think so. There are some good candidates. I know exactly who, but I can't tell you," he stated.

Trump also said that he knows exactly who the decision-maker in Iran is after the elimination of Khamenei

The President further told CBS News that he still believes that a diplomatic solution with Iran remains possible.

"Much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously, because they are getting beat up badly," he said.

Hours earlier, Trump confirmed that Khamenei had been eliminated in the strikes on Iran.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.