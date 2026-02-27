Odelia Kedmi, former IDF commander and deputy mayor of Zichron Yaakov, leading activist, and advocate for women’s gun licensing, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about IDF service and gender equality.

“Twenty years ago, I was one of those women serving in a combat unit," Kedmi recalled. “Everything I say comes from my own experience. From that, I truly believe women are just as capable as men. But in the army, I quickly learned that the expectations for women were much lower. That’s when I realized there was a bigger story at play - that women were sometimes being used to promote agendas I wasn’t even aware of."

She gave a vivid example: “When we had to pass an obstacle course, the first obstacle was a wall. Except for maybe one girl in the unit, no one could climb it with full gear. It was frustrating. Eventually, the commander suggested emptying our water bottles, then removing magazines, and later even placing a bench to help us over. That would never happen for men. I’ve heard of situations where male soldiers could be pulled over a wall without help - that simply wouldn’t happen."

Despite these frustrations, Kedmi says encouragement from leadership and the goal of integrating women into combat units kept her motivated. But she warns that the army isn’t fully transparent about the challenges women face: “Women are more likely to sustain severe injuries in combat units, and most don’t complete the full process. Yet the army is reluctant to release this information, so we have very little data."

She also highlighted broader structural issues, including the integration of haredi soldiers. “If the army wants women in every unit, including commando units, we must consider how new populations will impact unit dynamics. There isn’t enough real discussion on this," she said.

Kedmi addressed the question of mixed-gender service: “It’s a challenge for everyone, religious or not. In guard posts, for example, relationships between men and women are inevitable. The problem isn’t personal morality - it’s that these distractions can jeopardize the army’s ability to carry out its mission and protect Israel."

Reflecting on her own experiences as a commander, she noted moments that revealed systemic inconsistencies: soldiers acting without any exertion while she felt that she was giving 200% effort, or girls unable to carry stretchers in real operations. “These are real-life situations," she said. “Did anyone think this through?"

Kedmi emphasizes that her critique is not directed at women soldiers themselves: “Women in combat are amazing. My criticism is toward a system that doesn’t maximize their potential or use them to their fullest. Equal standards must be applied - no shortcuts, no benches, no excuses."

Beyond the army, Kedmi has worked to expand women’s access to gun licenses. “I’m saying that if you lie to women, you hurt women. And women are absolutely capable. My criticism is towards the system, the army, which is not doing enough to understand what the real potential of women is. If you choose to put women in combat units, are you using their potential to the maximum? I absolutely believe in women, and I see it with my own eyes. They are amazing when they have a gun in their hand, and the feeling that you can control a situation and that you’re not helpless - that is women's empowerment. I was fortunate enough to help broaden the criteria in the Knesset so that women can possess a gun license. Before October 7, about 3,000 women were licensed; now nearly 30,000 are. Women instructors and observers are now eligible in the army to carry a gun, and that empowers them to protect themselves."

Looking ahead, Kedmi stresses that reform is necessary. “One of the blessings of our times, especially post-October 7, is that we woke up. We clearly see areas that need serious repair, particularly in the IDF. The public must pressure elected officials to act. My goal is to protect women and ensure they can serve safely and effectively."

Kedmi concluded, “I have nothing but admiration for the women who serve, including the heroes of October 7. I think they’re doing an amazing job. I just fear for their lives. I feel that they’re being used in a game. My concern is the system. I just want to protect them. I want to protect these women, and I will do everything I can to make that happen."